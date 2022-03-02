salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $260.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.68. The stock had a trading volume of 396,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.21. The firm has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

