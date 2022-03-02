Snowball (SNOB) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,997.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Snowball has a market cap of $1.38 million and $8,997.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.59 or 0.06705698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,662.97 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,515,410 coins and its circulating supply is 5,682,634 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

