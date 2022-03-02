Brokerages Set On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Target Price at GBX 428.33

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.46).

OTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Shares of On the Beach Group stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching GBX 260 ($3.49). 273,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £431.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.20.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.