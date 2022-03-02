Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $539,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,798 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

