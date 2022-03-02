Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $501,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 42,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

