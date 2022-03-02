Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.55. 142,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.11 and a 200 day moving average of $250.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

