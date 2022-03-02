Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. Wendy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.910 EPS.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 130,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,808. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

