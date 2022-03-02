Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.96.

SCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of TSE:SCL traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.00. 164,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$4.24 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.