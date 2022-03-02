Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$92.02

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:BNS traded up C$2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$93.33. 2,230,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,255. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

