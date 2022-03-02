Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 377 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $7,663,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,926 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,060. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

