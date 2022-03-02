Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.55.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm has a market cap of C$24.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.05. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$32.99 and a 52-week high of C$45.42.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

