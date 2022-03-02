XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. 23,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,582. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

