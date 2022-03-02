Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Increases By 203.8%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,357,300 shares, an increase of 203.8% from the January 31st total of 1,105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,714.6 days.
OTCMKTS:QRNNF remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aurizon has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.
About Aurizon (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurizon (QRNNF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.