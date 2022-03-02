Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Increases By 203.8%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,357,300 shares, an increase of 203.8% from the January 31st total of 1,105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,714.6 days.

OTCMKTS:QRNNF remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aurizon has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

