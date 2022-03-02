Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $12.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.46 and a 200-day moving average of $499.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

