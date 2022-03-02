New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 134,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 177,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

