Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Drops By 85.7%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 7,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,651. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

