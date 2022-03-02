Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the January 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,079.0 days.
RMSYF stock remained flat at $$46.15 during trading on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.
