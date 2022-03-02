Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the January 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,079.0 days.

RMSYF stock remained flat at $$46.15 during trading on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

