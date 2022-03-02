PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. PetIQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 35,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,536. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $603.16 million, a P/E ratio of -44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PetIQ by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

