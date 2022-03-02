DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of DMTK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,325. DermTech has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $406.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DermTech by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after buying an additional 818,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DermTech by 1,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 87,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 73,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DermTech by 33.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

