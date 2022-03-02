Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 870 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.97. 9,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.07 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

