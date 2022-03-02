Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $9.79. 74,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 742,430 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

