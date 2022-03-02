Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after buying an additional 379,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after buying an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 260,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,527. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

