Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Valens stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18. Valens has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

