DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Reaches $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004517 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001076 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

