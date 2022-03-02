Private Trust Co. NA Sells 620 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. 805,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,980,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $232.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

