Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Alphatec updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.65. Alphatec has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $235,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

