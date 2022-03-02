Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. 12,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,755. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVID. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

