FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $529,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. 83,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,897. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

