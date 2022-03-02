FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 16,246 Shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BCLS Acquisition were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLSA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the third quarter worth $684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

BLSA stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Wednesday. 5,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

