FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $649,000 in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHAA. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 5.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 38.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

LHAA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

