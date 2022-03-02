Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 480 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after buying an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Dollar General by 73.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after buying an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $74,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,103. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

