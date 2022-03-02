Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 28,316 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,316 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,166,707. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

