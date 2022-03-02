Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.27. 6,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,845. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.12 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

