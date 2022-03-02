Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 55.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 75.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $6,331,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.05. 44,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,831. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

