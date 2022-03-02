Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.