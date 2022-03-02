Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.