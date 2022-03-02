Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

CELH stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. 52,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,636. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.69 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,281 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $4,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celsius by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

