Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ STER traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sterling Check (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Check (STER)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.