Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ STER traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STER shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

