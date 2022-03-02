salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.82.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.54. The stock had a trading volume of 229,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.21. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

