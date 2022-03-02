Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 593.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

NYSE:FDX traded up $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $221.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.