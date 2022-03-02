FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 16,400 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 16,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.39.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $231.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

