ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$7.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.90. 647,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.01.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

