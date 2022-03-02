CIBC Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$160.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.71.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$3.71 on Wednesday, hitting C$148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$144.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.33. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$106.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

