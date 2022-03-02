Raymond James Analysts Give Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) a C$22.00 Price Target

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$22.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

SKE traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 978,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,352,607.31.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

