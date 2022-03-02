Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

AZO stock opened at $1,817.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,976.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,830.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,145.16 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

