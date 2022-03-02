Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,370. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.