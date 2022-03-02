Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. New York Mortgage Trust also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after acquiring an additional 452,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,661,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 144,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,509. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

