Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.
Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,605. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.
About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)
Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.
