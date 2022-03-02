Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,605. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.