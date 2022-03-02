Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

NYSE APD traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $233.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.44 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.97 and a 200-day moving average of $280.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

