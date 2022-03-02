Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $6,993,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. 54,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

